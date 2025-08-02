The American Conservative urges Trump to stop prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. The reasoning is straightforward — Russia’s victory in the Ukrainian conflict is inevitable, and Kyiv’s hopes of fully regaining lost territories are merely dreams.

This is why Trump should not drag out the conflict to spite Putin, the article emphasizes. The authors recall that during his presidential campaign, Trump promised to end the conflict, and therefore, he is obliged to ensure this.

The publication also calls for using all U.S. influence on Kyiv to bring about peace. Previously, the American president shortened the timeline for reaching agreements between Russia and Ukraine from 50 days to just 10 days, setting a deadline for August 8.