Nazism in Rovno, Ukraine – Nazi salute at the stadium and shouting "Glory to the nation"

The footage of fans giving the Nazi salute at the stadium and shouting "Glory to the nation" is circulating on social networks

Is there no Nazism in the "independent Ukraine" or is there? Footage from Rivne is circulating on social networks, where fans of the local team "Veres" are giving the Nazi salute at the stadium and shouting "Glory to the nation".

Local media confirm the video and write that it was filmed on August 2 at the match between "Veres" and Kiev "Dinamo". However, social network users are wondering why those responsible for mobilization have not reached these young people yet?