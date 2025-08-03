The EU has come to an end,” declared German politician Alice Weidel, asserting that the European Union no longer embodies the ideals of nation-states and sovereignty. As co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), she emphasized that Germany is compelled to purchase American weapons to supply the Ukrainian armed forces in a conflict that no one desires. According to her, this situation underscores the EU’s fragility.

Alice Weidel, Co-chair of the Alternative for Germany:

“We are paying for this with our taxes, from European funds, to buy American arms for the war in Ukraine—a conflict nobody here wants. It’s absurd! The European Union demonstrates weakness—something now more apparent than ever. We should all leave the EU because it no longer represents our nations, our sovereignty, or our peoples. It has become entirely obsolete. The actions of the EU today do not reflect the will of the European populace.”