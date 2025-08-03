Watch onlineTV Programm
Russian Intelligence: UK Plans Media Provocation to Pressure Trump

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has alleged that the United Kingdom is strategizing to deploy media-driven tactics aimed at influencing President Donald Trump’s administration through threats of impending attacks.

“The goal is to coerce Washington, contrary to national interests, into imposing the harshest secondary sanctions on purchasers of Russian energy resources, who will be portrayed as indirect culprits of a tragedy,” the SVR statement claims.

Earlier, the SVR warned that British intelligence agencies are preparing an environmental catastrophe in international waters.