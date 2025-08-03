Ambassador of Belarus to Serbia, Sergei Malinovsky, revealed that Belarus and Serbia are actively strengthening their cooperation within the framework of a bilateral intergovernmental economic commission.

In 2024, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić at the climate summit in Baku. Now, this high-level agreement is being practically implemented: the two countries have signed a three-year roadmap for cooperation across sectors such as industry, agriculture, transportation, tourism, healthcare, and high technology.

Serbia remains a friendly nation for Belarusians, with the two countries sharing many common historical moments. Serbs warmly recall President Lukashenko’s visit to Belgrade in 1999, a trip the press dubbed "a visit under NATO bombs."

Sergei Malinovsky, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Serbia and concurrently to North Macedonia, stated:

"More than 25 years have passed since those traumatic and tragic events for the Serbs, yet they remain vividly alive in their memory. Almost every generation— not only those who witnessed the events but also young people born after NATO’s aggression—remember or know that Belarus’s President was the only foreign leader to visit Serbia during its most difficult and tragic period. That is very meaningful to them."

The ambassador noted that relations between Belgrade and Minsk could be much better if not for geographical distance and the sanctions imposed by other nations on Belarus.