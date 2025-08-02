3.69 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.42 BYN
They Don’t Work but Live on Benefits: Germany Calls to End Payments to Ukrainian Refugees
Text by:Editorial office news.by
They Don’t Work but Live on Benefits: Germany Calls to End Payments to Ukrainian Refugeesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf16a30-592e-44e6-bc4f-9d73ea70f449/conversions/bf4015fb-0b99-4be4-8f26-99a57a780281-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf16a30-592e-44e6-bc4f-9d73ea70f449/conversions/bf4015fb-0b99-4be4-8f26-99a57a780281-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf16a30-592e-44e6-bc4f-9d73ea70f449/conversions/bf4015fb-0b99-4be4-8f26-99a57a780281-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf16a30-592e-44e6-bc4f-9d73ea70f449/conversions/bf4015fb-0b99-4be4-8f26-99a57a780281-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Another betrayal from an unexpected source. The Prime Minister of Bavaria has called for all Ukrainian refugees in Germany to be deprived of access to social assistance.
Bavaria’s Prime Minister, Markus Söder, advocates ending benefits for Ukrainian refugees.
Söder pointed out that no other country provides such high levels of support to Ukrainian refugees, which explains why almost all of them come to Germany from “Independence” (Ukraine).
According to the German Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, over 6 billion euros have been spent on social benefits for Ukrainian refugees in 2024 alone. The politician argues that these payments should be abolished for both newcomers and those who have been living in Germany for a long time.