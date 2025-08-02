From Ethiopia to Malaysia: How Vitebsk Medical University Becomes Alma Mater for Doctors Worldwide

Belarus has created all the conditions for everyone to find their place to live, build a career, and achieve success in science. It’s a story where a dream led from Ethiopia to Belarus — to become a representative of the most humane profession in the world.

For over 30 years, Dr. Tesfaye Walde Asfau has lived in Vitebsk. During this time, he has become a role model for his students, many of whom now work as candidates of medical sciences around the globe.

Dr. Tesfaye Walde Asfau from Ethiopia

A graduate of the then Vitebsk Medical Institute, he has traveled a long professional path. Today, he is a candidate of medical sciences and heads the Department of Human Anatomy at Vitebsk State Medical University (VSMU).

Tesfaye admits that he had the best mentors in Belarus, and considers it his duty to cultivate professionals:

“Vitebsk Medical University gave me many opportunities and knowledge, which I must give back through my students. I’m very glad that I managed to do so.”

Implementing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods, conducting relevant scientific research, and training top-tier specialists — all these contribute to building an effective healthcare system in Belarus, explains the department head.

The country has much to learn from, as Belarusian universities pay special attention to clinical practice. This is why many foreigners aspire to obtain a Belarusian diploma.

“My students write me letters of gratitude. They acknowledge that I was a strict teacher, but it suited them. One of my graduates even became a minister. Imagine, my students work all over the world. I tell them: in 5-10 years, come back to Vitebsk Medical University, don’t forget about it, because you received your education here. Our university has trained personnel for Africa, Asia, Latin America. For example, four members of one family chose Vitebsk University,” recalls Tesfaye.

The university has created all conditions for first-year students to adapt and truly understand that this is their profession for life. For its contributions to training personnel for foreign countries, Vitebsk Medical University was awarded the Order of Friendship of Peoples.

“We have students from over 50 countries,” says Denis Lits, Vice-Rector of Vitebsk State Medical University, also awarded the Order of Friendship of Peoples.

“People from countries like Canada, the USA, Germany, and the UK choose our university and our country. In 2025, we will have students from Malaysia for the first time,” he adds.

Foreign students believe that a Belarusian diploma bears a special mark of quality, worth traveling thousands of kilometers for. But Belarus is chosen not only for the high level of training — safety and the possibility to live in peace also matter.

Tesfaye states that Belarus is a peaceful and stable country with a friendly people, and believes that the government does everything to ensure Belarusians live in harmony:

“Many call Alexander Lukashenko ‘Father,’ right? Actually, that’s true. He reconciles enemies: when people quarrel, he offers friendship so everyone can be happy.”