Cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan is set to strengthen across all sectors, including the economy, culture, and sports. This overarching theme emerged during a recent meeting in Baku between Dmitry Pinevich, the Belarusian ambassador to Azerbaijan, and representatives from various sectors of Azerbaijani society.

During the meeting, representatives from Azerbaijani culture and economy discussed the successes of Belarus and prospects for further integration. Notably, Alexander Sharovsky, the chief director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre, recently returned from Mogilev, where his troupe participated for the first time in the International Youth Theatre Forum.

In the economic sphere, there is also a solid foundation for cooperation, and guests at the Belarusian embassy see significant potential for growth. Dmitry Pinevich noted that this cooperation should be mutually beneficial, and as ties between the two countries strengthen, he hopes that the number of flights between Minsk and Baku will increase.