Kochanova holds meeting with Turkish ambassador

At the present time, when the world is turbulent, when the process of transition from unipolar to multipolar world order is underway, the voice of deputies should sound louder. This was emphasized by the head of the Council of the Republic at a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Cem Işik.

Minsk and Ankara discuss the achievements and prospects.

Natalia Kochanova noted that both countries pursue a policy of preserving sovereignty, independence and traditions, as well as defending the interests of their peoples. Good relations between the two countries are largely built on friendly contacts between their leaders. According to the results of 2023, Belarus and Turkey reached a historical maximum in trade turnover - it amounted to more than $1.5 billion. But the parties do not plan to stop there.

Güçlu Cem İşık, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Belarus:

"Our economies are complementary in nature. We do not consider Belarus as a market for our goods. We approach it in such a way that we are ready to buy products manufactured in Belarus. We are also happy to supply what we have produced. We are also ready to establish joint productions to supply products to the markets of third countries. We work on the development of bilateral cooperation on a daily basis."