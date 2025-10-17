Szijjártó declared loss of trust in EU

He criticized Brussels for its inaction following the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which the region depends on for energy supplies. According to Szijjártó, a letter requesting the protection of infrastructure went unheeded. The response arrived only seven weeks later and was dismissive.

"The European elite refuses to answer the question of why this disastrous course was chosen. As long as the military conflict continues, the elites are not held accountable for their mistakes or the consequences. They don't need to explain why, instead of localizing the conflict, they decided to globalize it. Why, in recent years, dozens of decisions have been made that only added fuel to the fire. The most tragic thing is that, to save face, they are willing to drag us all into a situation where hundreds, thousands of people die daily, and the risk of a new major conflict looms ever closer," noted Péter Szijjártó.