Washington Plans to Hold More Preliminary Talks with Russia

The preparatory marathon ahead of the Putin-Trump summit in Budapest is gaining momentum. Washington intends to conduct more preliminary meetings with the Russian side than before the Alaska summit in August, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The goal is to establish a stable foundation for a possible agreement that could influence the course of the conflict in Ukraine. The United States is hopeful for a breakthrough in negotiations. Low-level diplomatic meetings will be overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to the publication, the United States aims to work out the details more thoroughly to avoid failures and misunderstandings at the highest levels.