Lavrov: We Appreciate Relations between Belarus and Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b797c7e7-f97e-44af-848a-64a0818214cd/conversions/368de410-6cb2-4516-89cf-b8b9e44746cf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b797c7e7-f97e-44af-848a-64a0818214cd/conversions/368de410-6cb2-4516-89cf-b8b9e44746cf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b797c7e7-f97e-44af-848a-64a0818214cd/conversions/368de410-6cb2-4516-89cf-b8b9e44746cf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b797c7e7-f97e-44af-848a-64a0818214cd/conversions/368de410-6cb2-4516-89cf-b8b9e44746cf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Foreign Minister of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov is meeting with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov.

The two foreign ministers intend to discuss a wide range of matters related to bilateral cooperation, including an exchange of views on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and the international agenda.

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation:

"We highly esteem the relations between our countries, relations of alliance, strategic partnership, good-neighborliness, trust. And the joint celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War was a confirmation of the nature, the special character of these relations. The Presidents of Russia and the Republic of Belarus together with other world leaders took part in the Victory Parade on Red Square, and it is very symbolic that the Russian and Belarusian military units marched shoulder to shoulder in solemn formation through Moscow and Minsk. Joint marches were held in various cities of the Union State as part of such actions as "Belarus Remembers" and "Immortal Regiment".

Speaking of historical memory, which is also a link in the union of our countries: the first point in the program of Maksim Ryzhenkov's official visit to Moscow was Alexander Garden, where the Minister laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the steles of hero-cities. Also today, the Belarusian Foreign Minister gave an interview to the TV channel "Russia 24" and expressed his position on who benefits from the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict.