3.77 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.49 BYN
West Blames BRICS Initiatives, Trump Threatens More Tariffs
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Globalists are nervous. The summit in Brazil is in the focus of Western media. According to Bild, the West sees the BRICS initiatives as an attempt to rebuild the world and destroy their hegemony.
And the owner of the White House has even threatened to introduce additional 10 percent tariffs against countries that support the "anti-American" policy of BRICS.
Earlier, Trump threatened the countries of the association with 100 percent tariffs if they try to replace the dollar with another currency.