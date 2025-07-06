West Blames BRICS Initiatives, Trump Threatens More Tariffs

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eee10d81-c4d1-4ed9-ae28-b7efa0d1aa4b/conversions/97fb418f-5dd9-418c-bdf6-5ffd143bbe74-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eee10d81-c4d1-4ed9-ae28-b7efa0d1aa4b/conversions/97fb418f-5dd9-418c-bdf6-5ffd143bbe74-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eee10d81-c4d1-4ed9-ae28-b7efa0d1aa4b/conversions/97fb418f-5dd9-418c-bdf6-5ffd143bbe74-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/eee10d81-c4d1-4ed9-ae28-b7efa0d1aa4b/conversions/97fb418f-5dd9-418c-bdf6-5ffd143bbe74-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Globalists are nervous. The summit in Brazil is in the focus of Western media. According to Bild, the West sees the BRICS initiatives as an attempt to rebuild the world and destroy their hegemony.

And the owner of the White House has even threatened to introduce additional 10 percent tariffs against countries that support the "anti-American" policy of BRICS.