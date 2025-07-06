An independent foreign policy that serves the interests of sovereign nations greatly irritates those accustomed to imposing their own version of democracy. As such, Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 10% tariff on countries that, quote, “support the anti-American policies of BRICS.” However, not long ago, Trump had threatened a 100% tariff on BRICS nations if they attempted to replace the dollar as the global reserve currency.

In response, the Belarusian leader observed that Trump’s aggressive stance against BRICS stems from perceiving the union as a rival. He emphasized: “Therefore, the future belongs to BRICS.”

Why does the U.S. consider the economies of BRICS countries a significant threat and resort to intimidation through tariffs? Here is an expert opinion.