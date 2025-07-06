3.77 BYN
Trump Threatens Countries with Additional Tariffs Over BRICS Support
An independent foreign policy that serves the interests of sovereign nations greatly irritates those accustomed to imposing their own version of democracy. As such, Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 10% tariff on countries that, quote, “support the anti-American policies of BRICS.” However, not long ago, Trump had threatened a 100% tariff on BRICS nations if they attempted to replace the dollar as the global reserve currency.
In response, the Belarusian leader observed that Trump’s aggressive stance against BRICS stems from perceiving the union as a rival. He emphasized: “Therefore, the future belongs to BRICS.”
Why does the U.S. consider the economies of BRICS countries a significant threat and resort to intimidation through tariffs? Here is an expert opinion.
“It is absolutely clear that, economically, many BRICS countries pose a threat to the United States. Nevertheless, I believe that tools such as tariffs and illegal sanctions are becoming somewhat archaic because their effectiveness is now highly questionable. Overall, it seems that Trump’s announcement of tariffs aims to stimulate negotiations—to encourage agreements with other economies and leaders from different nations. However, the tariffs Trump has threatened at various times are, in my view, ultimately self-destructive for the American economy,” says Maxim Chirkov, Associate Professor at the State Management University (Russia).