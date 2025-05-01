Lukashenko: Development of mutually beneficial partnership with Hanoi stays priority for Minsk

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b22d84f4-c3c9-42b1-82b4-6bd54d23949f/conversions/6309c6e5-0629-40d8-94a3-da92544e3ea2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b22d84f4-c3c9-42b1-82b4-6bd54d23949f/conversions/6309c6e5-0629-40d8-94a3-da92544e3ea2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b22d84f4-c3c9-42b1-82b4-6bd54d23949f/conversions/6309c6e5-0629-40d8-94a3-da92544e3ea2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b22d84f4-c3c9-42b1-82b4-6bd54d23949f/conversions/6309c6e5-0629-40d8-94a3-da92544e3ea2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended greetings to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong on the 50th anniversary of the liberation of South Vietnam and the reunification of the country, BelTA informs citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Half a century ago, Vietnamese patriots under the leadership of the Communist Party achieved the momentous goal of returning both geographical and spiritual people's unity, thanks to which the long-awaited peace came to your state. The significance of this event for the further development of Vietnam and the wellbeing and security of its citizens cannot be overestimated. We understand the high feelings that today's holiday evokes in every Vietnamese, because on their historical path to sovereignty, Belarusians also experienced wars and partitions more than once," the message of greetings to the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam reads.

The head of state noted that he was looking forward to the visit of To Lam to Minsk, which would contribute to the transition of bilateral relations to a whole new level. "I expect to discuss strategic areas and practical steps to expand interstate cooperation during the talks," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

In his message to the president of Vietnam, Alexander Lukashenko noted that this holiday is a symbol of the Vietnamese people's steadfast will and aspiration for unity, freedom, independence and self-determination of their destiny in accordance with centuries-old historical and cultural traditions.