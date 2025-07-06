Pezeshkian: Trump must choose between war and peace in Middle East

U.S. leader Donald Trump must choose: to strive for peace in the Middle East or allow Israel to drag the United States into a war with Iran. This was stated by the President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian, TASS reports.

"Trump, he is capable enough to guide the region towards a peace and a brighter future. And put Israel in its place, or get into a pit, an endless pit or a swamp, and that is a war that (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin - ed.) Netanyahu wants the United States or the U.S. President to be dragged into .The choice is up to the American President," Pezeshkian said in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.