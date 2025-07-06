The eyes of the world and the media are fixed on Brazil, where today marks the final day of the BRICS summit. The authority and influence of this association are growing year by year. All member states stand for equality, good neighborliness, and the prioritization of traditional values. Essentially, BRICS serves as a platform for dialogue and cooperation. The bloc includes countries whose interests align in politics, economics, and security.

In other words, BRICS is an informal club comprising nearly half of the planet's population and accounting for over a third of the world's economy.

The grouping officially includes 11 states, but in practice, there are currently 10. Saudi Arabia joined as a full member last year but has yet to complete internal procedures for formal accession. Additionally, the organization has a substantial pool of partner countries. Belarus received this high status at the beginning of the year, and this summit is the first high-level event in our history.

The principles of equal conditions and mutual benefit underpin the serious global club that is BRICS. Minsk maintains close contacts with many member states, and in January, Belarus officially became its partner, participating now in high-level programs. The position of our country at the forum was articulated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. On behalf of Alexander Lukashenko, Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov traveled to Rio de Janeiro. He delivered a clear message: Belarus is ready to work with BRICS and jointly build a multipolar and just world—an application for an important role.

"In March of this year, Belarus officially submitted its application to join BRICS. The geopolitical position of Belarus in Eurasia opens broad prospects for cooperation in logistics. Our country is ready to become a platform for creating modern logistics hubs, where advanced technologies, including blockchain and the Internet of Things, will be used to build transparent and efficient supply chains. Belarus sees BRICS not just as an alliance, but as a strategic platform for the future," stated Minister Ryzhenkov.

Key focus areas include transitioning to transactions in national currencies, establishing an independent financial system, and ensuring reliable payment mechanisms. Belarus has officially applied to join the BRICS New Development Bank—a significant step forward. In the context of sanctions and restrictions imposed by Western countries, partnership with BRICS allows Belarus to participate in shaping a new financial and economic architecture less dependent on the dollar and Western structures.

In my view, BRICS does not aim to oppose anyone. It seeks to create effective mechanisms for international economic cooperation—based on respect and sovereignty of member states, without aggressive policies. The problem is that such a neutral system threatens the plans of the Anglo-Saxon elite—Britain and the USA—that, through economic mechanisms established after World War II, attempt to control the world and influence political processes," shared Nikita Mendkovich, political analyst and head of the Eurasian Analytical Club (Russia).

Indeed, the reality is shifting: global political priorities are changing. New rules of the game are emerging, along with new centers of power, strategies, and groups of states that are now stepping onto the stage and loudly asserting their presence. And these voices are being listened to.

"This 17th BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro marks a historic expansion of the alliance. For the first time, heads of state and government of partner countries are participating officially. Invited countries bring perspectives from diverse regional contexts, enriching the articulation of a common vision for the Global South," said Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil.

Beyond enhancing its international authority, BRICS is a tool to strengthen economic resilience. For Belarus, such cooperation provides an opportunity to realize national interests on a global scale. Such partnerships are about building mutually beneficial connections. As the Belarusian leader stated last year at the Kazan summit:

"We are ready to become an active participant in this union," declared Alexander Lukashenko.

He emphasized that Belarus is a traditionally responsible and effective partner:

"Our geographic position in the heart of Europe, along with our experience and achievements, confidently suggest that Belarus will become an important piece in the emerging future of our organization. Belarus’ participation broadens the union’s possibilities, making it more versatile and comprehensive," said the head of state.

He outlined several areas where Belarus can play a significant role: security, sustainable development, combating hunger, poverty, and climate change, as well as humanitarian efforts. Minsk fully supports its full membership in the organization.

The BRICS 2025 final declaration in Rio includes 126 paragraphs, with some sharp political formulations. The countries expressed concern over the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East, attacks on civilian infrastructure and Iran’s nuclear facilities. They condemned Ukrainian attacks on bridges and railway infrastructure in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions. The leaders expressed hope that current efforts regarding Ukraine will help achieve a sustainable peaceful resolution. They also discussed economic issues, calling for the removal of unilateral sanctions and reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"Today, developing countries spend more on debt servicing than on their own development. The situation is spiraling out of control even in developed nations. The majority of the world is interested in creating development mechanisms independent of the West. BRICS is leading this transformation, aiming for a more stable global economic architecture based on universality, transparency, non-discrimination, and equal access to opportunities and tools," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

A decade ago, Western media largely ignored BRICS. Now, coverage is frequent, emotional, and more analytical. Bloomberg describes BRICS as a high-level forum for discussing global issues. There is also room for bilateral cooperation during the summit.

For example, during the summit, our delegation held bilateral talks with leaders of Cuba and Nigeria. With Nigeria’s President, discussions focused on implementing the next phase of the agricultural mechanization project, including establishing regional service centers and, in the future, assembly production in Nigeria. With the Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister of Thailand, talks centered on launching direct flights from Belarus to Thailand and easing visa procedures. Several other bilateral meetings took place with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, the leadership of the Brazilian National Confederation of Industry, and the Rio de Janeiro Industry Federation, as well as with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.