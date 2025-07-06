Belarus Hosts International "Children of the Commonwealth" Forum for the First Time

Belarus is hosting the international "Children of the Commonwealth" forum for the first time. The participants include schoolchildren from eight countries.

For the first time on Belarusian soil

Youngsters from eight nations will spend the upcoming week exploring our country and sharing about their own.

The forum is dedicated to the victory in the Great Patriotic War, and much of the program will focus specifically on this theme.

The journey of acquaintance with Belarus began at the National Children's Technopark.

"I came from Saint Petersburg. I have many expectations. Primarily, I look forward to meeting many good people. It’s a new experience, new impressions, and an opportunity to broaden my horizons regarding different cultures," said Vladimir Shekhovtsov, a participant from the "Children of the Commonwealth" forum (Russia).

"Today, we attended a lecture dedicated to virtual reality. We tried it out, learned what it is, and were told about the different types of virtual reality."

Among the participants are those who have attended the forum before. They have their own perspectives.

Poyrav Rakhimi, a participant from Tajikistan, shared:

"Belarus is the first country in Europe I’ve set foot on. Here, I see both modern architecture and the past. They deeply honor the memory of history. I really like that."

Andrey Volkov, leader of the Russian delegation, commented:

"In just 2-3 days, I am sure they will become friends and communicate easily. Public diplomacy—diplomacy among ordinary people, in this case, children. We come from different countries, but we share the same history. The children who come here know well that we have common interests, problems, conversations, and topics for discussion. That's very positive."