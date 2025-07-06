Iran's leader Says Israel Attempts to Assassinate Him

"They did try, yes, and they acted accordingly, but they failed,"Pezeshkian said in response to a question about this in an interview with U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson.

The Iranian president added that the assassination attempt took place about a week and a half ago and noted that the United States was not involved in it. "I was at a meeting, we discussed further steps, and with the help of intelligence from their spies, they (Israel - ed.) tried to strike the area where we were holding a meeting," he said.