Iran's leader Says Israel Attempts to Assassinate Him
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has announced that the Israeli authorities attempted to assassinate him, TASS reports.
"They did try, yes, and they acted accordingly, but they failed,"Pezeshkian said in response to a question about this in an interview with U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson.
The Iranian president added that the assassination attempt took place about a week and a half ago and noted that the United States was not involved in it. "I was at a meeting, we discussed further steps, and with the help of intelligence from their spies, they (Israel - ed.) tried to strike the area where we were holding a meeting," he said.