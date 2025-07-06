On July 7, the 15th International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM-2025" opened in Yekaterinburg. The event brought together business delegations from the CIS countries, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. It is Russia's largest international industrial exhibition, serving as the premier trade and export platform.

Eighty percent of visitors are professional buyers from around the world—enterprise executives seeking new products and technologies.

The "Yekaterinburg-EXPO" complex, built specifically for "INNOPROM" in 2011, is immense—covering 50,000 square meters with four pavilions—offering ample space for participants and visitors alike.

In 2025, more than 10,000 companies from 60 countries are participating. Belarus is represented with a national exposition showcasing the entire industrial potential of our country. And we have much to present: machinery manufacturing, machine tools, radio electronics, pharmaceuticals, light and chemical industries, and energy.

Andrey Kuznetsov, Minister of Industry of Belarus, stated:

"We are reliable partners. We participate constantly in 'INNOPROM' and present what we have achieved over the past year. Today, our pavilion features 'N Holding,' 'Integral,' 'Atlant,' MAZ, and showcases our scientific advancements. This small part reflects our pride and demonstrates that we are not standing still; we are developing. Russia remains our main strategic partner, with 80% of our exports directed there."

At the exhibition, visitors can see smart refrigerators and washing machines integrated with artificial intelligence, controllable remotely. Also on display is a model of a union lift—used in nearly every major Russian city—and highly demanded, especially in congested megacities, are transformer parking systems.

Vadim Yevstratov, head of advertising bureau at MOGILLEVLIFTMASH, explained:

"Meaning, in a space where two cars can be parked, such a parking system can accommodate either ten SUVs or twelve sedans."

The event features a rich business program, including roundtables and forums where participants will discuss import substitution and cooperation projects related to supplying products to third countries.