Scandal around Ursula heats up. Vote of no confidence in von der Leyen to be discussed in Strasbourg

The scandal surrounding Ursula von der Leyen continues unabated. On July 7, the European Parliament in Strasbourg will discuss a vote of no confidence in her. The issue concerns corruption scandals related to the procurement of coronavirus vaccines during the pandemic.

As Politico reports, although the vote "is symbolic", it "underscores the growing anger with her in Brussels after a string of controversial moves and scandals."