Scandal around Ursula heats up. Vote of no confidence in von der Leyen to be discussed in Strasbourg
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The scandal surrounding Ursula von der Leyen continues unabated. On July 7, the European Parliament in Strasbourg will discuss a vote of no confidence in her. The issue concerns corruption scandals related to the procurement of coronavirus vaccines during the pandemic.
As Politico reports, although the vote "is symbolic", it "underscores the growing anger with her in Brussels after a string of controversial moves and scandals."
The authors of the article specify that if the no-confidence motion were to pass, "it would lead to the resignation of the entire Commission and trigger the complex process of appointing 27 new European commissioners."