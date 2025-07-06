Swarm of Bees Attacks People in France — Several Injured

A swarm of bees attacked people in the Cantal department in central France, resulting in over 20 people stung, with three of them in intensive care. This information was reported by Sputnik, citing BFMTV.

"Twenty-four people were injured in Orcières (Cantal department) as a result of the bee attack, three of whom are in critical condition," the media outlet stated, noting that the attack unfolded over a few minutes, with the exact causes still unknown.

One of the victims experienced cardiac arrest, but medical personnel managed to resuscitate her.

It is noted that the bee hives were located on the terrace of a hotel on a central street. Following the incident, the town’s mayor did not rule out the possibility of banning the placement of hives in the town center.

Beekeepers emphasize that bee attacks on humans are extremely rare. They suggest that one of the reasons for this incident may be related to the development of the bee breed: the dark bee was crossbred with imported bees to improve honey yields, which over time could have led to behavioral defects, including increased aggression. Another likely factor is the presence of Asian hornets, which may have caused the bees to become irritable.