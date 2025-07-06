3.77 BYN
Hunger in the United States Nearly Doubles
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The proportion of hungry adults in the United States has surged dramatically. Local media reports that in May, over 15.5% of the adult population faced food shortages. This figure is nearly twice the percentage of those experiencing hunger in the U.S. back in 2021.
For instance, in Philadelphia alone, the number of individuals relying on food banks has increased by 120% over the past three years.
The situation could soon deteriorate further, as U.S. authorities have decided to cut food assistance programs.