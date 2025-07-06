Houthi Rebels Claim Responsibility for Attack on Cargo Ship Magic Seas

The Houthi rebels from the insurgent movement "Ansar Allah" have claimed responsibility for the recent assault on the commercial vessel Magic Seas in the Red Sea, reports TASS.

The sinking cargo ship was reportedly attacked using unmanned boats, missiles, and drones, according to Yahya Saria, a military spokesperson for the rebels.

"Yemen’s armed forces targeted the vessel Magic Seas, which belongs to a company that violated the blockade imposed on the occupied Palestinian ports. The attack was carried out with two unmanned boats, five ballistic and cruise missiles, and three drones," Saria stated during a broadcast on Al Masirah, the Houthi-owned television channel.

He explained that the attack resulted in direct hits on the hull of the Magic Seas, causing water to ingress. Saria noted that the vessel "is at risk of sinking," though its crew successfully evacuated.

It is worth recalling that on July 6th, reports emerged of an assault near the port of Hodeidah, Yemen, on a Greek-flagged cargo ship, Magic Seas, en route under the Liberian flag. Multiple vessels participated in the attack, firing small arms and grenade launchers.