Trump mocks Musk's new party idea: He can have some fun

The emergence of a third party has been announced in the United States. Having fallen out with Donald Trump, Elon Musk has officially announced the creation of his new political party called "America Party".

At the same time, the former U.S. presidential aide for communications during Trump's first term, Anthony Scaramucci, has already stated that he is interested in joining it. The owner of the White House himself called Musk's plans ridiculous.

"I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it’s always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion. The system was designed for two parties, and third parties have never gotten anything. He can have fun, but I think it's ridiculous," the American president said.