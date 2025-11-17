3.66 BYN
Minsk and Vilnius to Hold Talks on Situation at Border
On November 18, Minsk and Vilnius will hold talks regarding the trucks stranded in Belarus at the level of the two countries' border agencies. Furthermore, a meeting of the Lithuanian National Security Commission will be held on November 18, where, according to the Prime Minister's advisor, the situation at the border will also be discussed.
Amid growing pressure from Lithuanian businesses and carriers, Vilnius is now leaning toward opening the border earlier than the originally planned date of November 30. This was stated by the chairman of the Lithuanian parliamentary Foreign Policy Committee. According to him, the final decision is expected at the cabinet meeting on November 19.