Lithuanian MFA Allows for Opening Border with Belarus by November 30

"I think this is worth considering," he told reporters, responding to a question about whether the checkpoints on the Belarusian border could be reopened before November 30.

On October 29, the Lithuanian government decided to close checkpoints on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border until November 30. The Shalchininkai (Benyakoni) checkpoint is completely closed, while the Myadininkai (Kamenny Log) checkpoint is only open to those with exemptions—diplomats and those delivering diplomatic mail, as well as those transiting to or from Kaliningrad. Citizens of Lithuania and other EU countries, as well as foreigners with temporary residence permits and humanitarian visas, can also return to Lithuania through the Myadininkai checkpoint. In exceptional cases, other persons may also cross the border through the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.