November 17, International Prematurity Day

Special attention is paid to the smallest and most fragile patients. Today is International Prematurity Day. Every 10th baby in the world is born prematurely. In Belarus, about 4,500 such babies are born annually.

And while just 30 years ago, premature births accounted for almost half of all newborn deaths. With the advancement of technology, babies not only have a chance to survive, but also to LIVE a full life.

At the same time, Belarus is setting a high standard. We can raise babies from 500 grams to 23 weeks.

Modern approaches at the Republican Scientific and Practical Center "Mother and Child"

A premature baby is a baby born before the 37th week of pregnancy. They require special treatment, care, and long-term nursing. The light is too bright, the sounds are loud, and the touch is too sensitive for him. Therefore, babies are nursed in incubators. The survival rate for babies born with extremely low birth weight in the first year of life in Belarus is just over 90%.