3.67 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.45 BYN
Germany Predicts NATO to Start War with Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A war between Russia and NATO could begin in 2028, according to the German Defense Minister. Pistorius discussed the likelihood of conflict in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
He said the initial forecast was for 2029, but now some experts are citing 2028. Many military historians even believe that Europe has experienced its last summer of peace, the German minister noted.
He cited this frightening forecast while speaking about the need to strengthen the alliance's armed forces in preparation for possible military action against Russia.