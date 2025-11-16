Rachkov: Belarus Ready to Become Platform for Discussing Eurasian Security

Belarus proposes to begin substantive work on the formation of a new Eurasian security architecture. This was stated by Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives, speaking at a meeting of the OSCE PA Standing Committee in Istanbul. The head of the delegation noted that confrontation and mistrust currently dominate the European continent.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Today, the OSCE is increasingly less an inclusive platform for dialogue and more an arena for political accusations and mutual recriminations. Situated at the center of Europe, Belarus, like no other, is interested in restoring peace, security, and stability on the European continent. But one gets the impression that Europe doesn't need peace."

