Lukashenko Congratulates People of Latvia on Proclamation of Republic of Latvia Day

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Latvia on their national holiday – the Day of the Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

The head of state noted that independence is not only a unique value that enables the people to realize their dream of a bright future for their country, but also a great responsibility for achieving this goal.

"The people of Latvia's commitment to preserving their national identity and living in peace and harmony with their neighbors has contributed to strengthening the friendly relations between our countries for decades. We have worked together, finding opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. Belarusians appreciate this and are always happy to meet again," the congratulatory message reads.

The President expressed confidence that, despite the unsuccessful attempts by some politicians to forcibly restrict Belarusian-Latvian humanitarian contacts, any difficulties will be overcome and good-neighborly relations based on mutual support and respect will be maintained.