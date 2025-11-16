Lithuanian Seimas accused the country's authorities of creating unfavorable situation for carriers

The Lithuanian Seimas accused the country's authorities of creating an unfavorable situation for Lithuanian carriers due to the border closure. A member of parliament placed personal responsibility on the prime minister, the interior minister, and the transport minister.

According to the politician, the Lithuanian authorities made matters worse for themselves by failing to warn about the border closure, leaving thousands of drivers trapped. The member of parliament stated that the interior minister and transport minister were invited to a meeting of the Liberal faction. They were asked to answer questions about the situation, but the officials failed to appear.