SCO Council of Heads of Government to be Held in Moscow

On November 18, a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government will be held in Moscow. This is a milestone for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

A wide range of topics will be discussed with colleagues from the organization. All decisions will be aimed at implementing the agreements reached by SCO leaders at the recent summit in Tianjin, China. The issue number one on the agenda is economy. Work will be done to establish financial institution and improve logistics. Belarus's position is that we should be a single space without unnecessary barriers.