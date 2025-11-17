Women's Unions of Belarus and Vietnam Sign Memorandum

The meeting took place in Hanoi at the headquarters of the Vietnam Women's Union. Women's movements in both countries have long-standing friendships based on respect, shared approaches to family issues, female leadership, and humanitarian cooperation. The unions share common approaches to women's development, support for motherhood and the institution of family, and their involvement in business. The Vietnam Women's Union is 95 years old; it unites 20 million active women across the country.

"We have a close and long-standing relationship. We have been cooperating with the Women's Union since 2002. Perhaps it's time for a reset. This is due, among other things, to the events unfolding globally and, of course, to the special relationship between the leaders of our countries. Therefore, women's movements are also stepping up their processes. Although we may be outwardly different, we share the same goals and objectives. These include, of course, protecting motherhood and childhood, protecting families, women, and gender equality. And it is important for us to act as a united union on the international stage."