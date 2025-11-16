Nikita Tatishchev, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, explained why he believes the Baltic countries and Poland are conducting a kind of testing at the border with Belarus.

The expert suggested that this is being done, firstly, to see how global players transiting through these countries, including China, will react. Secondly, to demonstrate their importance within the EU, because as soon as any flashpoint arises (whether artificial or real), it attracts attention, and attention is an excuse to request additional funding and demonstrate their importance. "Currently, the geopolitical positioning of Eastern European countries is not a corridor, not a bridge, but a frontier," Nikita Tatishchev stated in Actual Interview.

He also noted that this is the same logic Ukraine actively uses, claiming to protect the European Union from the Russian threat. Poland, however, claimed it was from illegal migration. Lithuania has chosen the path of smuggling.