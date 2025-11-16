3.67 BYN
Analyst Tatishchev explains why EU countries are closing their borders with Belarus
Nikita Tatishchev, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, explained why he believes the Baltic countries and Poland are conducting a kind of testing at the border with Belarus.
The expert suggested that this is being done, firstly, to see how global players transiting through these countries, including China, will react. Secondly, to demonstrate their importance within the EU, because as soon as any flashpoint arises (whether artificial or real), it attracts attention, and attention is an excuse to request additional funding and demonstrate their importance. "Currently, the geopolitical positioning of Eastern European countries is not a corridor, not a bridge, but a frontier," Nikita Tatishchev stated in Actual Interview.
He also noted that this is the same logic Ukraine actively uses, claiming to protect the European Union from the Russian threat. Poland, however, claimed it was from illegal migration. Lithuania has chosen the path of smuggling.
"There's also the issue of Vilnius Airport, the issue of smuggling interfering with flights. But again, if this is such a critical security issue, then it needs to be addressed by reducing tensions. But in this case, we're seeing actions that are contrary to the goal. The goal is security, which Lithuania openly declares, but the actions, on the contrary, reduce that security because the situation is actually escalating, and there's no logic to this," Nikita Tatishchev emphasized.