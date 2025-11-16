Barrier Games - Poland Reopened Two Border Crossing Points on Belarusian-Polish Border

The Belarusian-Polish border has reopened. Traffic has resumed at two border crossing points – Kuźnica Białostocka and Bobrovniki, and on the Belarusian side, Bruzgi and Berestovitsa, respectively.

The first vehicles passed through these checkpoints as early as 2:00 a.m. (Belarusian time). The electronic queuing system at our checkpoints was launched the day before, on November 16th. From its opening until 6:00 PM, nearly 1,100 people and over 500 vehicles had crossed the Bruzgi checkpoint. Over 250 vehicles and over 700 people had crossed the Berestovitsa checkpoint during the same period after traffic resumed.

Communication at the Bruzgi/ Kuźnica Białostocka checkpoint was suspended in November 2021. For over four years, at the initiative of the Polish side, ordinary people had been seeking alternative routes to Belarus. Now, with the border opening, reaching our country will be no problem, the Poles are confident.

Only passenger vehicles, excluding buses, are currently allowed to cross the border through Bruzgi/ Kuźnica Białostocka. However, the list of vehicles for the second checkpoint has been expanded. Passenger cars, buses, and heavy-duty trucks from EU countries, countries party to the Agreement on the European Economic Area, and Switzerland will be able to cross the border through the Berestovitsa/Bobrovniki crossings. Importantly, the Belarusian side did not close the crossing points; we were prepared to continue operating under the same conditions as previously agreed upon in the international agreements.

Anton Bychkovsky, official representative of the State Customs Committee of Belarus:

"Meetings with the Polish side were held at the Bruzgi and Kuźnica Białostocka border crossing points, at the level of heads of border control departments and heads of customs posts. During the meetings, issues of joint work to ensure the passage of individuals and vehicles across the border, the prompt exchange of information, and the smooth operation of the newly opened crossing points were discussed. Vehicles registered in the waiting areas will be allowed to enter the crossing points via the electronic queue system, for which registration has already begun."

Viktor Zubik, Head of the Main Directorate of the State Customs Committee of Belarus:

"Regarding both crossing points, new electronic monitoring equipment for truck registration in queues has been installed to suspend traffic. Conditions for individuals crossing the border will improve. I would like to reiterate that customs authorities are ready to resume traffic, conduct customs operations, and conduct customs control."