Ulrich Singer, a member of the German state parliament from the Alternative for Germany (AfD), shared that Minsk is very similar to Munich 10-20 years ago. What's happening in Munich now, and why has it changed so much recently? Ulrich Singer answered these questions in his "Current Interview."

The interviewee admitted that everything has changed in Munich, even the people. "We've let in several million migrants, mostly Muslim men. And most of them don't want to live in big cities, don't want to work, because our benefits are so high and great that they don't even have to work. The streets have become dirty, and people are throwing trash more. I feel completely safe in Minsk. It's not like that in Germany anymore. Many women there tell me they don't want to ride public transportation or the metro because they feel unsafe," noted Ulrich Singer.

