Lithuania Starts Speaking about Opening Border Crossing Points

The head of the Seimas' Foreign Policy Committee stated that Vilnius could decide to open the border sooner as early as November 19.

Initially, Lithuanian authorities stated that the border crossings would remain closed until November 30. Since the beginning of this week, conciliatory tones have become increasingly noticeable in the speeches of officials representing Vilnius.

Yesterday, the country's Foreign Minister, as well as President Nausėda's aide, announced the possible imminent opening of the border. The first technical contacts between representatives of Belarus and Lithuania are expected to take place in the coming hours. Today, a decision will likely be made on the level and timing of negotiations to resolve the border crisis provoked by Lithuania.