Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated on Radio Zet that the European Union will not accept Ukraine into its ranks given the current high level of corruption in the country, BELTA reports.

According to him, Ukraine's Western partners should demand that Kyiv immediately clarify the circumstances of the corruption scandal within Volodymyr Zelensky's inner circle.

"This is one of the first conditions of EU membership negotiations – a corrupt country cannot join," Kosiniak-Kamysz added.

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced the launch of a large-scale operation to expose corruption schemes in the Ukrainian energy sector. According to investigators, participants in a corruption scheme in the energy sector laundered approximately $100 million.