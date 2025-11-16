3.67 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.45 BYN
"A sharp forward thrust" - political scientist Samarin doubts Trump's nuclear test claim
Following Russia's tests of the Burevestnik and Poseidon missiles, the US responded by announcing a nuclear weapons test. US political scientist Steve Samarin discussed whether such statements should be taken seriously in the "Actual Interview" segment.
Trump wants peace in Ukraine, but why does the US continue to sell weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces?
As the political scientist noted, US President Donald Trump did indeed state that he plans to test nuclear weapons, but the leader did not specify what kind of test he was referring to. "Are we talking about mathematical models, or some kind of computer tests, or real tests, real explosions, say, in Nevada? We haven't tested nuclear weapons in a long time. "This is very harmful to the environment, so the measure is very unpopular," he emphasized.
Steve Samarin:
"Donald Trump, as always, is probably making a very sharp attack now, and then he'll take a few steps back and say everyone misunderstood him, and that in reality, the talk was about tests at the level of, perhaps, some agencies, at the level of computer modeling, mathematical modeling."
In his opinion, it's unlikely that they would detonate nuclear charges in Nevada now. "He won't scare anyone with this. Russia's potential is greater than ours. He (Trump - ed.) talks about some weapons that we have, but, nevertheless, we don't know about them. We know about the Oreshnik, Poseidon, Burevestnik, and other serious Russian weapons, but we don't hear about any breakthrough weapons of ours (American - ed.). Perhaps he will show them someday, but for now it is only rhetorical, nothing more,” the political scientist noted.