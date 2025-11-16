"A sharp forward thrust" - political scientist Samarin doubts Trump's nuclear test claim

Following Russia's tests of the Burevestnik and Poseidon missiles, the US responded by announcing a nuclear weapons test. US political scientist Steve Samarin discussed whether such statements should be taken seriously in the "Actual Interview" segment.

As the political scientist noted, US President Donald Trump did indeed state that he plans to test nuclear weapons, but the leader did not specify what kind of test he was referring to. "Are we talking about mathematical models, or some kind of computer tests, or real tests, real explosions, say, in Nevada? We haven't tested nuclear weapons in a long time. "This is very harmful to the environment, so the measure is very unpopular," he emphasized.

Steve Samarin:

"Donald Trump, as always, is probably making a very sharp attack now, and then he'll take a few steps back and say everyone misunderstood him, and that in reality, the talk was about tests at the level of, perhaps, some agencies, at the level of computer modeling, mathematical modeling."