Minsk is preparing for a large-scale and very relevant forum. The II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security will start on October 31 and will run through November 1. And high-ranking guests will begin arriving in Minsk on October 29.

The Belarusian capital has a unique tradition of seating representatives of both the East and the West at the same negotiating table in the fall. This is more than just synchronizing watches. The participants are looking for an answer to the question of how to bring security back to the common Eurasian home.

For the first time in this format, Minsk became an international platform for constructive dialogue in 2023, hosting the first conference "Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World". The demand for the forum turned out to be high along with the growing level of trust in diplomatic Belarus. The discussions were attended by over 150 foreign guests from 30 countries.

In the context of the crisis of the existing world order, chronic military-political contradictions, and an acute lack of communication between key players, the topic of international security worries literally everyone today. And establishing strategic cooperation in a world that is increasingly gripped by global mistrust is becoming increasingly difficult. Belarus maintains its position as the initiator of peace and stability.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus (USA, September 2024):

"We will continue to knock on the doors of peace and creation, security and development. Since last year, we have been holding a representative international conference on Eurasian security in Minsk, which is designed to consolidate political, economic and other processes in the Greater Eurasia in the interests of both states and peoples. This year it will be held on October 31. We invite everyone."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed details of the preparations for the large-scale forum. About 150 Belarusian and foreign journalists have already been accredited to cover the event. And high-ranking guests will begin arriving in Minsk on October 29.

Anatoly Glaz, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department - Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"We expect about 600 participants. These are high-ranking guests from all over our great Eurasia: representatives of the CIS, OSCE, SCO countries, heads of a number of international organizations, heads and experts of leading think tanks. In total, we expect that the conference will be attended by participants from 45 countries."

The II Minsk International Conference aims to outline the promising contours of Eurasian security, to discuss the concept of diversity and multipolarity in the 21st century promoted by the Belarusian side. The geopolitical balance of power has changed. The formation of a new fair world order is impossible without constructive dialogue.

Alexey Mukhin, Director General of the Center for Political Information (Russia):

"It is a fact that Western countries, in search of resolving crisis situations on their territory, are multiplying conflict situations in Eurasia. They are used to fishing in such muddy waters, and now the border of Belarus and Russia with Europe is a very sensitive place. Central Asia is no less sensitive."

In 2023, Minsk provided all the conditions for the conference participants to lay the first brick in the foundation of Eurasian security. And the increased interest in the conference is confirmation that this was done. The world needs peace.