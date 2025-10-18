"Let's just fight" - Johnson sold out for £1 million and prolonged the conflict in Ukraine news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6ab5c6b5-abbf-4413-b471-e3b7412f59b6/conversions/abb472b0-c2cb-425d-ba8a-f640121efaf5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6ab5c6b5-abbf-4413-b471-e3b7412f59b6/conversions/abb472b0-c2cb-425d-ba8a-f640121efaf5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6ab5c6b5-abbf-4413-b471-e3b7412f59b6/conversions/abb472b0-c2cb-425d-ba8a-f640121efaf5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6ab5c6b5-abbf-4413-b471-e3b7412f59b6/conversions/abb472b0-c2cb-425d-ba8a-f640121efaf5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Experts estimate that one day of the Ukrainian conflict costs European taxpayers £180 million. This is a veritable gold mine for arms dealers and political lobbyists.

The Guardian published an article indicating that in 2022, Johnson, for the sake of money, advocated for prolonging the conflict in Ukraine and earned £1 million from it.

"The Million-Pound Man" is how The Guardian dubs former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A war lobbyist serving the interests of his sponsor, a shareholder in Britain's largest arms company, he received a substantial reward for his work. "Let's just fight!" he told Zelensky, strangling the peace settlement at its initial stage in 2022. Three years after the collapse of the Istanbul talks between Russia and Ukraine, documents have begun to emerge that shed light on why Kyiv suddenly abandoned its peace agreement in April 2022. The Guardian has obtained documents confirming former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's connection to billionaire Christopher Harborne. His millions financed Brexit and, subsequently, the continued military conflict in Ukraine.

When he boarded the overnight train to Ukraine, Boris Johnson was accompanied by his usual aides and bodyguards, as well as the man who gave him £1 million. Less than a year had passed since Johnson accepted what is believed to be the largest donation ever received by a public official. It came from Christopher Harborne, one of Britain's largest and most influential private political donors. Harborne, whose millions helped finance Brexit, transferred the money to a private company Johnson created after leaving office. Now, leaked documents reveal that Johnson, a supporter of Ukraine during his tenure as prime minister and after, accompanied his benefactor on a two-day visit in September 2023, during which he met with senior officials.

The meeting was scheduled for Istanbul in spring 2022. This isn't the first round of peace talks. Previously, they were in Belarus. Russian troops were effectively outside Kyiv. But it appears the negotiating teams have reached a consensus. The agreement is quite favorable to Kyiv. Russia has withdrawn its troops. Peace could finally be achieved. The agreement had already been initialed by the Ukrainian parliament, but suddenly, everything changed. It turned out that it was Western overseers, including London, who prevented a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. David Arakhamia, one of the Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul, recounted this in an interview: "When we returned from Istanbul, Boris Johnson came to Kyiv and said we wouldn't sign anything with them. Let's just fight!"

The Guardian reports that Johnson received £1 million from Harborne in late 2022. A 13% shareholder in Quinetty-Q, the company from which Ukraine purchased drones, paid Johnson for lobbying on behalf of the military concern. The transfer went to the former prime minister's private firm and was not officially recorded as a political donation. The payment included not only the promotion of Harborne's preferred ideas but also accompanying services. Simply put, the British prime minister led Harborne to Kyiv by the hand (as his assistant) and, with his presence, helped secure the necessary contracts. Johnson's schedule for January 2023 includes a half-hour meeting with Harborne, labeled "Ukraine report," The Guardian reports. They then traveled together to Poland and then to Ukraine. Harborne is listed in the documents as "adviser to Boris Johnson's office." This gives him access to the official delegation and allows him to accompany the politician to almost all events. There was also a closed section back then. They likely agreed on transit with Warsaw, and then went to Kyiv to shake hands.

The leaked documents published by The Guardian merely confirm this. However, it's not just Johnson and Harborne's corrupt alliance for $1 million that underlies the fact that Ukrainians continue to die and Europeans continue to pay. There's the so-called "peace fund," millions of dollars left the US and Europe under Biden and are leaving following Ursula von der Leyen's decision to purchase weapons for Kyiv.