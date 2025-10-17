According to Vladimir Karasev, a political analyst and strategist, Zelensky and his handlers in London have fallen into a trap set by Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. In the program "War and Peace," Karasev explained that Trump understands that Zelensky, before traveling to meet him, receives guidance from London on how to behave in Washington. This, he suggests, significantly diminishes Trump's opinion of Zelensky.

Karasev elaborates:

"From the beginning, it was one situation. Zelensky believed he had already sorted things out with Trump—that he would arrive in Washington and negotiate for some Tomahawk missiles, then tell Merz in Germany that a precedent has been set, and request even more long-range rockets like Taurus, not to mention France’s long-range missiles, and of course the UK’s."

However, during Zelensky’s flight, a lengthy 2.5-hour conversation takes place between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Upon arriving in the United States, Zelensky learns that the situation has changed drastically—completely changed.

In recent days, Zelensky has been rushing to Washington, hoping to secure Tomahawks and sanctions against Russia. But on the way, everything shifts: the two-hour conversation between Trump and Putin turns into a trap for Kiev. Negotiations in Hungary are already underway, London is in panic, and American energy companies are questioning any investments in Ukraine’s devastated infrastructure. Ukraine risks being left without long-range missiles and support as the Anglo-Saxons play their cards differently, and Trump adjusts his rhetoric under Moscow’s influence.

Karasev states: