On December 8, a meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Moscow.

Parliamentarians will discuss important issues of collective security and the CSTO's role in the complex geopolitical situation, as well as the situation along the western borders of the Union State, countering terrorism, combating illegal migration, and preserving historical memory.

At the end of November, a CSTO summit was held in Bishkek, where collective security issues were discussed at the level of heads of state. And in early December, this topic will be under consideration by parliamentarians gathered in Moscow at the House of Unions. The agenda includes dozens of issues related to both the international and regional role of the organization, especially today, when the military-political situation in the CSTO's area of responsibility is very tense and hybrid threats continue to grow.

Today, this directly affects the western borders of the Union State. Belarusian parliamentarians will discuss the current situation at the meeting. NATO troops are being militarized intensifying their activities. The West and the European Union are spending enormous sums on defense, purchasing new weapons, and continuing to conduct numerous exercises on the border with Belarus. Therefore, the CSTO's role as a pillar of Eurasian security is crucial. There's a reason that over the past three years, the CSTO's collective forces have almost doubled in size. They now number over 30,000 personnel, and their aviation group has been strengthened. Joint exercises, such as "Interaction" and "Indestructible Brotherhood," are also regularly held to share the latest combat expertise.