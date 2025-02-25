3.59 BYN
Parliament of Russia Ratifies Security Treaty with Belarus
On February 26, the upper house of the Russian Parliament, the Federation Council, passed the corresponding law.
The Russian Parliament has completed the ratification process of the Treaty between Belarus and the Russian Federation concerning security guarantees in the context of the Union State. On February 26, the upper house of the Russian Parliament, the Federation Council, passed the corresponding law. Earlier, on February 18, the State Duma of Russia ratified the treaty.
This treaty, signed on December 6, 2024, in Minsk by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, aims to enhance collaborative efforts in effectively addressing contemporary challenges and threats, thereby strengthening the security of both parties within the shared defense framework of the Union State.