Eurasian Security Conference - Platform for Deepening Dialogue between East and West

Ruslan Varankov, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Press Secretary of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spoke on the First Information Channel about the issues to be discussed during the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"First and foremost, this isn't just a conference; it's a fully-fledged platform for discussing international security issues and building dialogue," he noted. "Above all, it's a place where states can discuss pressing security issues without any political prejudices or preconditions, as we often see in international relations today. It's also a place for deepening dialogue along East-West lines. This is where all the current political lines of interaction are located. We're also creating the competent platform for discussion between think tanks on topics that shape international policy and the policies of individual states in their international relations. We're also fostering the culture of interaction between states, based on the principles of equality, respect, and dialogue."