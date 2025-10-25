As Paris and Brussels solemnly discuss "democratic values" and "unwavering support for Ukraine," hospitals in Germany are reducing beds, and teachers in France are counting chalk pieces by the piece. The social sector is cracking at the seams, yet tanks roll on, missiles fly, and defense budgets are skyrocketing. Meanwhile, pensioners in Lithuania are not only saving on heating but also on food—proudly claiming that their country stands "on the right side of history."

While European leaders compete in geopolitical virtue, promising support for Ukraine "for as long as necessary," ordinary Europeans increasingly ask themselves: "Who will support us?" Inflation, rising energy prices, and cuts to social spending have become the new normal for the Old Continent. In France, a country famed for its refined cuisine and harsh economic hangover, the national debt has hit record levels—exceeding 3 trillion euros.

Dominique de Villepin, former Prime Minister of France:

"Since 2024, the President of the Republic has been deaf to the demands of the French people. We are gradually finding ourselves in an increasingly dire situation without a budget, in a country paralyzed economically, with businesses worried about their future and institutions deeply damaged. We should be concerned about French democracy, and it’s clear that we are heading toward what is beginning to resemble a regime crisis."

According to September reports, France’s economy is performing significantly worse than expected. Nearly 7,000 companies declared bankruptcy—a figure not seen since 2009. Over the third quarter alone, more than 14,000 collective layoffs were announced. It’s not just small businesses suffering; 46 large enterprises have declared insolvency, threatening 10,000 jobs.

Europe’s economic locomotive is also slowing down. According to employment reports, Germany’s industry lost over 300,000 jobs in two years. High energy prices, taxes, and political restrictions are increasingly pushing companies toward bankruptcy or relocation abroad. Major corporations are officially closing plants and laying off workers, while a quiet death is claiming small and medium-sized enterprises—an even more dramatic loss with far-reaching consequences.

Alis Weidel, co-chair of Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD):

“The number of corporate bankruptcies is rising. This year alone, we expect 22,000 companies to go under—that’s about 60 per day. Chancellor Scholz doesn’t want to hear these figures, which is why he doesn’t listen. He needs to pay attention to this data, and we are waiting for at least some response from him.”

Chancellor Friedrich Merz is slow to react. Over the past few years, electricity bills have risen by 40%, and heating has become a luxury. The Bundeswehr, hiding behind a vague Russian threat, receives billions more; meanwhile, schools develop new cracks in their walls. In Berlin, there’s talk of "solidarity with Ukraine," but in Dresden, people struggle simply to survive on a pension.

“What kind of politicians are these, stuck in a crisis of reform, planning to dismantle the welfare state? Mr. Merz, instead of thinking about the incomes of citizens—those dependent on our policies—you want to cut the living minimum. Meanwhile, you increase the defense budget to €108 billion, which is 27 times more than the amount allocated for social housing. Your priorities are devouring the future. Billions needed for schools, apartments, and buses are diverted to tanks and missiles. Armament does not boost the economy.”

The government has devised a cunning plan to save the country without slowing militarization—relying on pensioners. The idea is to keep those who could retire at their jobs by exempting earnings up to €2,000 from taxes.

Meanwhile, Germany faces its most severe demographic crisis in Europe. By 2035, nearly 5 million workers—about 9% of the labor force—will retire, placing immense pressure on the social security system and national economy.

In Lithuania, pensioners can no longer be saved. Many elderly people must fend for themselves. Nearly every second retiree who worked for the good of the homeland lives below the poverty line. Each day in Vilnius, over 200 people visit the Food Bank for groceries. Across Lithuania, this organization supports more than 200,000 residents who cannot afford food. By 2024, 620,000 Lithuanians were living below the poverty line, including 167,000 in absolute poverty—almost 6% of the population.

According to Eurostat, poverty in the EU has reached a 15-year high. Over 95 million Europeans live below the poverty line—meaning nearly one in five residents of the Old Continent can proudly say, “I am part of the statistics.”