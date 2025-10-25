The 3rd International Conference on Eurasian Security will be held in Minsk from October 28th to 29th. The event is undoubtedly attracting attention. In the face of new challenges and threats, collective security in the Eurasian space is particularly important.

"International security is an extremely important and relevant topic in the current context, given what is currently happening in Ukraine, given the complex relations with the collective West, and even with the United States, with which a certain tactical improvement has been noted in the near term. However, this still doesn't change the degree of cooling achieved during the years of Donald Trump's predecessor's presidency. And in this regard, we live in a world full of new challenges and threats to security. Eurasian security is exact the security that we must protect first and foremost through the efforts of all Eurasian states. International conferences are efficient and practical mechanism for exchanging expertise."