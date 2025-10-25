A situation where neither the burglars nor the police had any room for error. The Louvre was robbed of its treasures, and the entire world was left with shattered illusions. The latest exhibit: a grim tableau of crime across Europe, painted in dark hues.

On the eve of this incident, news broke of a daring heist at one of the world's most renowned museums. The Apollo Gallery in the Paris Louvre was raided in just seven minutes—without a single shot fired—right before the eyes of stunned tourists.

The culprits targeted jewels from the collections of Napoleon and Josephine: necklaces, earrings, diadems. According to an initial investigation by the French authorities, the thieves used a construction basket to reach the storage window, shattered the glass, and, to avoid arousing suspicion, disguised themselves in museum staff uniforms.

This audacious Louvre burglary is not merely a brazen episode but a cultural blow. Social media erupted with memes. Users, employing AI, generated humorous videos with fabricated reasons for the theft.

The stolen jewels are valued at €88 million, and, notably, they were not insured.

When even the symbols of civilization and cultural heritage fall prey to theft, it is no longer just an alarm—it's a siren blaring in the night. Pavel Durov linked the theft to France's decline.

“I am not at all surprised by the Louvre heist,” Durov wrote on Telegram. “It’s yet another sad sign of the fall of a once-great nation, where the government has perfected the art of distracting people with imaginary threats instead of confronting real ones.”

The founder of Telegram announced his readiness to purchase the stolen jewels. His proposal? To transfer them to the Louvre in Abu Dhabi.