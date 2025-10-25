Kiev is once again demonstrating its terrorist nature. Ukrainian forces launched a series of strikes on the Belgorod Reservoir dam in an attempt to flood the border area and disrupt the offensive in the Kharkiv direction.

The dam itself and the building housing the equipment were partially damaged. The water level of the Seversky Donets River has receded – the water has receded several meters from the bank and is beginning to rise in villages near the reservoir. Residents have been asked to move to temporary accommodation centers.